CBS 2Police on the scene of a shooting in Queens on Friday, Jan. 10, 2014. (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS […]
WCBS 880Police on the scene of a shooting in Queens on Friday, Jan. 10, 2014. (credit: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced […]
1010 WINSPolice on the scene of a shooting in Queens on Friday, Jan. 10, 2014. (credit: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world […]
WFANPolice on the scene of a shooting in Queens on Friday, Jan. 10, 2014. (credit: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have […]
WLNYPolice on the scene of a shooting in Queens on Friday, Jan. 10, 2014. (credit: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us […]
Filed Under:Boat Crash, Chris Melore, Columbia River, Lawsuit, Local TV, Talkers

(CBS Local) — An Oregon fisherman whose dramatic escape from an oncoming motorboat was caught on video is now suing the boater for $372,500 after allegations claim the driver was talking on a cell phone during the accident.

Bryan Maess filed the lawsuit this month after the Hermiston police officer and two friends were forced to jump into the Columbia River to avoid being crushed by the speeding boat in August 2017. The GoPro video of the crash, submitted to the magazine Salmon Trout Steelheader’s Facebook page, has already been viewed over 250,000 times since Jan. 16.

According to The Oregonian, 75-year-old Marlin Lee Larsen has been accused of several crimes including reckless endangerment and fourth-degree assault. Larsen’s own son-in-law, who was on the boat during the crash, reportedly admitted to police that the 75-year-old uses his cell phone while driving the boat and had been off-and-on his cell before the crash.

Larsen claims he was sitting down and couldn’t see over the motorboat’s steering wheel but denied the allegations that he was on a cell phone, calling the reports “fake news.” The senior, who also uses a motorized scooter to move around, also told local reporters that the lawsuit was unnecessary because none of the three boaters were hurt.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch