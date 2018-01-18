Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
With Boomer in Minnesota on Thursday, the Gio & Jerry Show took center stage for a day.
The revamped morning team got right into it, discussing yet another brutal road loss by the Knicks. Gregg and Jerry expressed their displeasure with some of the officiating, but made it clear that wasn’t the only reason why the Knicks were beaten in Memphis.
They addressed the question that doesn’t seem to want to go away: Did we all make a mistake by overrating this team’s potential?
The guys also discussed Kristaps Porzingis’ fatigue issue and Gio issued a message to all Knicks fans.