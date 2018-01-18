NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Hall scored on a breakaway 34 seconds into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Thursday night.

Sami Vatanen collected his third assist of the game on the winning goal, a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Braden Holtby.

Drew Stafford, Andy Greene and Miles Wood also scored for the Devils, who have won two straight after breaking a six-game winless streak (0-3-3). Keith Kinkaid had 16 saves and the Devils killed off all five Washington power plays.

Brett Connolly scored twice and Dmitry Orlov had a goal for the Capitals, who lost for only the second time in eight games. The Capitals, however, extended their streak of getting a point against New Jersey to 14 games (12-0-2).

Holtby made 28 saves, but gave up three breakaway goals.

Coming off a midseason break, the Capitals struggled to find their skating legs and didn’t pick up their game until the third period.

Connolly eventually tied it with 3:48 left in regulation beating a screened Kinkaid after taking a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The Devils had taken leads of 1-0 and 3-1 midway through the second period before Washington rallied.

Fourteen seconds after Wood scored on a breakaway to give New Jersey a two-goal lead, Orlov ripped a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle past Kinkaid.

Greene had given the Devils a 2-1 lead 3:33 into the second period, beating Holtby in close on a counter attack.

Former Capital Marcus Johansson made a nice pass to send Stafford on a breakaway and he beat Holtby with a backhander at 8:01 of the first period. It was his second goal in three games after being a healthy scratch for seven straight.

Connolly tied it a little more than four minutes later, firing a puck into an open net after Lars Eller redirected T.J. Oshie’s pass to the other side of the net.

NOTES: Vatanen played in his 300th NHL game. His three assists gave him 102 in his career. … Hall has points in six straight (five goals, six assists) … Washington’s Tom Wilson and New Jersey’s Brian Boyle had a second-period fight. … New Jersey D Mirco Mueller, who fractured a collarbone on Nov. 13, was sent to Binghamton of the AHL for conditioning.

