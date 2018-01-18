NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a Greyhound Bus, sources told CBS2.
The incident started when the suspect climbed into a bus that was parked at 40th Street and Dyer Avenue. The bus driver wasn’t in the bus when the suspect boarded the bus and drove off with it Thursday afternoon, sources said.
There were no passengers on the bus at the time.
The bus was tracked via GPS and pulled over by Port Authority Police at 31st Street and 10th Avenue.
The suspect is a 54-year-old from Newark.
