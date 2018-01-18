CBS 2Police on the scene of a shooting in Queens on Friday, Jan. 10, 2014. (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS […]
WCBS 880Police on the scene of a shooting in Queens on Friday, Jan. 10, 2014. (credit: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced […]
1010 WINSPolice on the scene of a shooting in Queens on Friday, Jan. 10, 2014. (credit: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world […]
WFANPolice on the scene of a shooting in Queens on Friday, Jan. 10, 2014. (credit: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have […]
WLNYPolice on the scene of a shooting in Queens on Friday, Jan. 10, 2014. (credit: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us […]
Filed Under:Apple, Chris Melore, iPhone, Local TV, Talkers, Tim Cook

(CBS Local) — After Apple was forced to apologize for intentionally slowing down the performance of older iPhones, the company’s CEO is now saying customers will soon have the choice to stop battery throttling for good.

Tim Cook says a future iOS update will give older iPhone users the option to disable Apple’s ramping down of performance, which Apple claimed was done to improve power management and prevent unexpected shutdowns in many iPhone 6 models. Cook added that the company would also provide information about the current health of a user’s battery. A release date for the throttling update hasn’t been announced but the tech giant’s CEO claims the disabling software will go into testing in February.

In December, Apple publicly admitted for the first time that the poor performance of older iPhones was done on purpose after altering the operating system to throttle battery usage.

“We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize,” Apple said in a statement on Dec. 28.

While the apology added that Apple was dropping the charge of out-of-warranty battery replacements from $79 to $29, the announcement did not include Cook’s claim about disabling the throttling issue in the future. The company has defended their decision to lower older iPhone performance, saying that aging batteries that get overworked can possibly damage an iPhone permanently.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch