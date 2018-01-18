BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a wrong-way crash on the Long Island Expressway.
It happened Wednesday night in the eastbound lanes near Exit 53 in Brentwood.
A Jeep heading the wrong way collided with a silver SUV. Both drivers suffered only minor injuries in the crash.
Sources say the driver was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The wrong-way driver is expected to receive traffic citations, but has not been arrested.
I could never understand how something like this happens. The signs are very clearly marked.