NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed at New Rochelle High School.
It happened inside the school around 8:50 a.m. Thursday.
Police are searching for the suspect who has been identified as a 15-year-old student.
He was seen on video leaving the building shortly after the incident, New Rochelle police said.
The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital where is being treated for two puncture wounds to his left torso. The injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
A “hold in place” order has been issued at the school.
The incident comes a day after a 15-year-old was stabbed while ordering food inside a nearby pizzeria and a week after a New Rochelle High School student, 16-year-old Valaree Megan Schwab, was stabbed to death at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Her classmate has been charged with second-degree murder.
