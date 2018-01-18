CBS 2A teenage boy poses for a photograph with a topless, painted woman in Times Square. (Credit: CBS2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS […]
Filed Under:Eddie Martins, Local TV, Magdalena Doris, NYPD, Richard Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman confronted the former NYPD police officers she claims raped her during a traffic stop in Brooklyn last year.

The victim, named Anna, came face to face with 37-year-old Eddie Martins and 32-year-old Richard Hall as they appeared in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Thursday.

The 19-year-old woman claims Martins and Hall brutally took turns raping her inside an undercover NYPD van after she was taken into custody for possession of drugs on Sept. 15.

“It’s very sad that it’s police officers that did this. I don’t know, they’re supposed to be protect and serve, right?” Anna told CBS2 as she made her way past chanting supporters and inside the courtroom. “I really appreciate their support, just imagine if this was your child.”

Former NYPD officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall (credit: CBS2)

Prosecutors say DNA evidence collected from the victim at Maimonides Medical Center connected Martins and Hall to the crime. They were indicted on nearly 50 charges including kidnapping and rape.

The defense argues the DNA evidence can’t prove what happened inside that NYPD van wasn’t consensual.

Anna’s lawyer is concerned the prosecution may motion to use social media photos to discredit the victim.

“They have no defense in this case so they are trying to attack and shame her and destroy her character, destroy her reputation,” attorney Michael David said.

Martins and Hall quit their jobs with the department before facing an NYPD departmental hearing that could have resulted in their firing.

Their next court appearance is April 5 and Anna says she’ll be there for that, and every other date.

The defense did not speak to the press Thursday.

