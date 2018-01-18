NEW YORK (WFAN) — Sunday night in Boston is going to be wild.
“Outside The Cage” podcast hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman were able to grab a few minutes this week with Volkan Oezdemir, Daniel Cormier’s opponent at UFC 220.
MORE: ‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier Stop By To Preview UFC 220
Oezdemir (15-1) is a rising star, notching three victories in 2017. “No Time,” as he is known, has used a few flash knockouts to earn a title fight in only his fourth UFC bout. The Swiss wrecking machine will try to dethrone Cormier (19-1, 1 no contest), who has dismantled every UFC fighter not named Jon Jones. Oezdemir talked with the guys about his journey last year, what his future holds and why he hits so damn hard.
Go back to our previous two episodes to hear more UFC 220 exclusive interviews, including sit-downs with Gian Villante, Shane Burgos and Julio Arce. Also, don’t miss a very entertaining “fight picks” segment with Pete’s stepson, JD.
For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)