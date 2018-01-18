CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Pete And Ike Track Down The Swiss Wrecking Machine As He Prepares To Fight Cormier At UFC 220
Filed Under:MMA, Outside The Cage, UFC

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Sunday night in Boston is going to be wild.

“Outside The Cage” podcast hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman were able to grab a few minutes this week with Volkan Oezdemir, Daniel Cormier’s opponent at UFC 220.

MORE‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier Stop By To Preview UFC 220

Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir, left, kicks Ovince Saint Preux during their UFC light-heavyweight bout on Feb. 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Oezdemir (15-1) is a rising star, notching three victories in 2017. “No Time,” as he is known, has used a few flash knockouts to earn a title fight in only his fourth UFC bout. The Swiss wrecking machine will try to dethrone Cormier (19-1, 1 no contest), who has dismantled every UFC fighter not named Jon Jones. Oezdemir talked with the guys about his journey last year, what his future holds and why he hits so damn hard.

Go back to our previous two episodes to hear more UFC 220 exclusive interviews, including sit-downs with Gian Villante, Shane Burgos and Julio Arce. Also, don’t miss a very entertaining “fight picks” segment with Pete’s stepson, JD.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

