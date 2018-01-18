NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A water leak is creating dangerous, slippery conditions on a sidewalk in a Queens neighborhood.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported exclusively Thursday, complaints are pouring in. But the water is still flowing and turning into ice in the cold.

A two-story cascade of water has created icy dangers on the sidewalk to the below-grade Grand Central Parkway Service Road between Aberdeen and Tudor roads.

The unwanted waterfall started gushing over the top of a wall more than a week ago.

“It’s getting a little ridiculous,” said college student Sarah Wheeler.

Wheeler was forced to walk in the street as she headed to classes to get around all the slickness and splashing.

“I’m like considering taking a different path to school maybe if this like, keeps going,” she said.

“I called many times,” said Waner Labbe. “I called the DEP I called 311.”

Labbe is forced to deal with the icy run off right in front of his house.

“It is dangerous,” Labbe said. “Some people might fall here.”

Tracing back to the source of the water leak takes you up the icy steps to the front yard of an old, neglected mansion that many in the neighborhood think is abandoned. But it is not.

“Several times I called 311,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner asked that CBS2 not reveal her face or name. She showed CBS2 that water to her home is on and the water pressure is good, and that she brought in a plumber who told her the leak originates on the city side of the property line.

“They said it’s coming from the street,” she said. “You know, it’s not my problem.”

But a Department of Environmental Protection letter informed the woman that she must pay to fix the problem, and even get a permit to close traffic on the street below during the repairs.

So it is homeowner versus the city — and some residents ask why the water can’t just be turned off – by someone – while responsibility is determined later.

“Just fix it and just send the people the bill,” Labbe said.

CBS2 the DEP for answers and were told what likely happens next is the water to the mansion will be shut off. It is expected to stop the flood of complaints and force the reluctant homeowner to act.

The DEP said late Thursday that the water will in fact be turned off before the end of the night.