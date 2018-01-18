1010 WINS– A joint operation between Spanish and Portuguese police has resulted in the officers uncovering more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a pineapple shipment.
The National Police of Spain, in collaboration with the Judicial Police of Portugal, confiscated a massive shipment of cash, cars, jewelry, and cocaine on Wednesday (1/17) after several months of investigation.
See Also: Body Camera Captures Moment Police Officer Saves Baby’s Life
More than 660 pounds of drugs were found coated in a yellowish wax and concealed inside the hollowed-out fruit to disguise the shipment from narcotics smelling dogs. Police believe the shipment, smuggled by an international ring led by criminals in Colombia, entered through Lisbon (Portugal) and were purchased in Barcelona (Spain).
$489,000 in cash was also seized in the raid and authorities dismantled a suspected connected lab where the drugs are alleged to have been cut with additives. Nine people in all have been arrested and an investigation is currently underway.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana