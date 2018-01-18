CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Trucks are getting stuck under an overpass in the Bronx, and it has happened so often that people in the neighborhood wonder if road repairs are to blame.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the iffy spot is under the No. 1 Train tracks at 237th Street and Broadway in Kingsbridge.

“Trucks coming get in stuck in there, in the middle of the street,” one man said.

“Weekly they get stuck,” a woman added. “Weekly, one truck gets under there.”

It just happened Tuesday night. A box truck was wedged under the elevated subway tracks for half an hour.

“The buses cannot come through – everybody, you know, it causes a lot of traffic jam here,” said Joe Koju of Kingsbridge.

Trucks are allowed along Broadway, and clearance signs are clearly posted. But for some reason, many taller vehicles still do not make it all the way through.

“It’s a 12-foot, 3-inch clearance. You have the roadway, which has been repaved several times, and when they repave it, they mill it and put more tar on it, and sometimes, the road gets higher when they do that. And it’s been done several times,” said Robert Press of Kingsbridge.

The trucks are not new, but big name stores with a lot of deliveries are.

Delivery trucks going to a nearby shopping center do not really have another route, and many drivers do not even realize how tight the squeeze is until it’s too late.

“The DOT is going to have to redo all their clearance on Broadway here from 230th Street to 238th,” Oress said.

Even city buses and garbage trucks appear just to barely make it.

So who is responsible? The Metropolitan Transportation Authority pointed to the city Department of Transportation, for which a representative said: “It does not appear resurfacing conditions are the cause here…. We will review for any necessary adjustment to signage if a need is determined.”

The DOT said as of right now, it is not aware of any complaints. The department also said the area was last paved in 2010.

