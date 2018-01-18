NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 75-year-old man was beaten in what appears to be a random attack in Washington Heights.
Police said the victim was walking on Broadway and 157th Street around 7:40 p.m. Saturday when he exchanged words with another man who then punched him in the face and body.
The victim suffered redness and swelling, but did not seek medical attention at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.