1010 WINS-Every dog has his day and this lucky canines’ came right when he needed it most!
When emergency responders from the Pueblo Fire Department spotted Bill, a one-year-old dog, trapped in Colorado’s frozen Arkansas River, the ice rescue team rushed to save the German shepherd.
Although they’re unsure how the young pup ended up there to begin with, thanks to the quick-thinking and heroic actions of the Pueblo Fire Department, Bill is OK and has since been reunited with his owner.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana