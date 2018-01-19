Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine wins out again today with just a few passing clouds. Expect temps to climb to normal (and then some) — about 40° by day’s end.
It’s cold tonight, but not quite as cold as the last. Outside of that, expect mainly clear skies with temps only bottoming out at around 34°.
Tomorrow will feature unseasonably warm temperatures with highs running about 15° above normal. On top of that, sunshine’s expected once again!
As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.