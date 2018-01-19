During Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” we got an idea of what happens when Al Dukes tries to discipline Boomer.
In what should come as a surprise to no one, the guys had football on their minds during the final show of the work week. Boomer started things off by showering Gio with gifts and then the guys talked plenty about the NFL conference championship games.
Gregg wondered if his Vikings will break his heart again and Boomer speculated on just how serious Tom Brady’s injury is and if it will play a role in the AFC title game.
Later, Tony Romo called in to analyze the Jaguars-Patriots matchup and the guys offered their picks for both games.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!