Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Gio

Boomer and Gregg were thrilled to hear from Tony Romo on Friday morning.

The former Cowboys quarterback, who has made a seamless transition to the CBS broadcast booth, is set to join forces with Jim Nantz on Sunday and call the highly anticipated AFC Championship game between the Jaguars and Patriots.

Romo talked about making the transition from the field to television, Blake Bortles’ strengths and weaknesses, and Tom Brady apparent’s hand injury.

He also discussed what it’s like to go up against the great Bill Belichick, and offered a quick take on what he thinks will happen in the NFC Championship game, which brought a smile to the face of “Barney.”

Have a listen above.

