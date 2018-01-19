NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A karate instructor in the Bronx was under arrest, accused of sexually abusing a child.
Police arrested Anthony Gonzalez, Thursday night at U.S.A. Martial Arts Fitness Academy in Longwood.
The 37-year-old is accused of inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl during one of his classes.
The child told her parents who then called the police.
“It’s a shame, it’s very hurtful that you have your kids and you trust your kids with instructors that they’re supposed to help your kid build up their self-esteem,” Maria Napoles said.
“To have something like this to happen, it makes no kind of sense at all, no sense,” Jose Santos said.
Gonzalez is charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse.
The academy said it is taking the allegations very seriously and is fully cooperating with authorities.