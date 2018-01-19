NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of Haitian immigrants marched from Brooklyn to Lower Manhattan to protest the vulgar word reportedly used by President Donald Trump to describe Haiti and some African nations during an Oval Office meeting on immigration.
Demonstrators gathered Friday morning in Grand Army Plaza and walked across the Brooklyn Bridge.
Their final destination is 40 Wall Street, a building which is owned by the Trump Organization, where they were planning to host a rally.
Protester Jacqueline Francois said Trump doesn’t understand or know Haitians.
“I think the American people are supporting the Haitian people,” Francois said. “We want an apology from Trump and we want general amnesty for the TPS (Temporary Permanent Status) holders. ”
Another protester called Trump an ignorant racist.
Last Thursday, Trump reportedly questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “s***hole countries” in Africa. Some media outlets also reported that Trump said in reference to Haitians, “take them out.”
In multiple tweets the following morning, the president said “this was not the language used” and insisted he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians.”
On Sunday, Trump told reporters “I’m not a racist,” and denied making the statements attributed to him, but avoided the details of what he did or did not say.