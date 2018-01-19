NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have revealed the name of their new baby girl.
Chicago West, or Chi for short, was born early Monday via surrogate and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
Kanye West was raised in Chicago, Illinois.
Chi joins 4-year-old sister North and 2-year-old brother Saint.
The reality star and makeup mogul suffered from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening complication, during her two pregnancies.
