NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Details of a congestion pricing proposal for Manhattan drivers by a task force put together by Gov. Andrew Cuomo are expected to be released.

The congestion pricing plan, developed by the Fix NYC panel, goes in front of state lawmakers Friday for review. It aims to charge drivers heading south of 60th Street and use that money to fund the MTA.

According to published reports, the panel suggests using cashless tolls to charge passenger vehicles $11.52 and trucks $25.34. Taxis and app-based car services could see surcharges of $2 to $5 per ride.

Sources add if drivers pay a toll at the Lincoln or Holland tunnels, they would not be charged the congestion fee, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“Really what you want to do is keep people out of the highly congested areas at the time of the highest congestion,” Cuomo said earlier this month.

Similar charges are in place in cities like London and Singapore. But reaction from New York drivers is mixed.

“It’s so expensive in New York City as it is, I think it would be hard for a lot of people to be able to afford,” one driver said.

“Good idea,” another driver said. “Traffic is just unbelievable.”

According to published reports, Fix NYC says the tolls should not be in effect until the public transportation system is fixed so commuters have another option.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he’s against the plan, favoring a millionaires’ tax instead.