NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Additional security will be in place Friday at New Rochelle High School as parents express concerns after three violent incidents involving students within the last eight days.

A forum is expected to be held at the school next week to specifically address additional security measures, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Meanwhile, hundreds of parents packed a school board meeting Thursday night after a week of violence involving school students. Many are now afraid of what could be next.

“You should not have other children that want to learn have to be concerned, are they going to get stabbed, going to get shot?” said parents Cathy Caliendo.

“It was a nightmare,” said parent Yolanda Valencia. “I didn’t have answers.”

The latest incident happened earlier Thursday when police say a 15-year-old student stabbed a 16-year-old in a second floor classroom twice in the side.

Parents found out about it through a text message and an automated phone message that said: “There is currently a lockout in effect at NRHS.”

It prompted some parents like Pam Devita to pull her son out of school early.

“It’s very scary,” she said. “They’re all shaken up.”

The alleged motive for Thursday’s stabbing may be revenge. Sources tell CBS2 the alleged attacker was himself attacked Wednesday at a pizzeria a block from campus.

Just a week before that, police said 16-year-old student Valaree Megan Schwab was stabbed to death at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Her classmate has been charged with second-degree murder.

 

School board members say they’re concerned too and are trying to reassure parents, promising uniformed police officers both inside and outside of the school. They also say access to the school will be strictly enforced.

“Safety and security of the students and staff is paramount,” said School Board President Rachel Relkin. “Like many of you, we have many questions about recent events that must be answered.”

As for the student who was injured Thursday, he is expected to survive his injuries.

