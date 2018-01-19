CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Veteran Defenseman To Have Surgery; Blueshirts Recall Youngster DeAngelo From AHL Hartford
Filed Under:injuryreport, Kevin Shattenkirk, Local TV, New York Rangers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rangers are going to have a big hole in their defense for a while.

The team announced on Friday that veteran Kevin Shattenkirk will be out indefinitely due to a meniscus tear. He is expected to have surgery soon.

Shattenkirk said he had been dealing with the injury since late September, but has “come to a point now that it’s the right time to get surgery.”

Maybe for him, but it couldn’t come at a worse time for the Rangers, who are in a fight for a playoff spot in the highly competitive Eastern Conference. With Thursday night’s 4-3 win over Buffalo, New York (24-17-5) sits tied with Pittsburgh at 53 points, but occupies the first wild card because it has played two less games. The Rangers are also seven points out of first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Shattenkirk, who signed a four-year, $26.6 million contract on the first day of free agency last summer, has 23 points. The 28-year-old defenseman’s 12 power play points are tied with Mika Zibanejad for the team lead.

“I think I’ve been trying to battle through this for a lot of reasons and when it came down to it … you have to think about yourself,” Shattenkirk said, adding, “I think this is the first step to get back to where I am and come back and have a meaningful impact on this team down the stretch.”

MOREHartnett: Rangers’ Newly Constructed Top Line Getting It Done

The Rangers are also dealing with injuries to forward Kevin Hayes and defenseman Marc Staal. Head coach Alain Vigneault said both are 50/50 for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles.

Due to the injuries, the team announced that it has recalled defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forward Daniel Catenacci from AHL Hartford.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch