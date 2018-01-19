CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Mets, Tim Tebow

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After spending a year in the minor leagues, Tim Tebow will soon find out if he can hold his own against big-league competition.

The Mets announced Friday that Tebow is among the non-roster invitees to their major league spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Following a three-year NFL career that saw him play for the Denver Broncos and Jets, the Heisman Trophy winner decided in 2016 to try his hand at baseball, a sport he excelled at in high school. His power and athleticism impressed scouts and eventually led to him signing with the Mets that September.

He participated in the Mets’ minor league spring training last year, but did appear in nine Grapefruit League games, going 4-for-27 (.148) with no extra-base hits and eight strikeouts.

Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow of the Columbia Fireflies hits into a fielder’s choice against the Lakewood BlueClaws on May 14, 2017, at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

Playing mostly left field and designated hitter, Tebow split last season between Class A affiliates the Columbia Fireflies and St. Lucie Mets. His stats were modest — .226 with eight home runs and 52 RBIs in 126 games — but he did help both clubs set attendance records despite having losing records.

In August, Tebow, 30, said he learned a lot during his first season of professional baseball.

MORE: Mets Finalize 1-Year Deal With 1B Adrian Gonzalez

“In looking back, there’s a lot of ups and downs, a lot of learning moments,” he said. “Almost every day there’s something that I’ve never been through before that I’m learning.”

Other non-roster invitees to Mets camp are first baseman Peter Alonso, third baseman David Thompson, infielder Phil Evans, outfielders Kevin Kaczmarski and Zach Borenstein, catchers Patrick Mazeika and Jose Lobaton and pitchers Matt Purke, Drew Smith, Corey Taylor, Adonis Uceta and P.J. Conlon.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report to camp Feb. 12.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch