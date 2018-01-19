CBS 2SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 2: NAME# of the Syracuse Orange drives to the basket against NAME# of the Louisville Cardinals during the game at the Carrier Dome on March 2, 2013 in Syracuse, New York. (credit: Nate Shron/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your […]
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tom Brady is staying mum on his status for the AFC championship game after suffering a right-hand injury earlier in the week.

Brady said a bit contentiously only “We’ll see” at a news conference Friday when asked whether he would play in Sunday’s conference title game against Jacksonville.

The quarterback wore red gloves and responded to several other questions about how much he practiced or how he sustained the injury by saying, “I’m not talking about that.”

Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady conducts his media availability wearing gloves on both hands after practice Jan. 19, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Brady was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. He sat out practice Thursday and wore a glove on his injured hand. He usually only wears a glove on his nonthrowing hand.

Brady appeared on the Patriots’ weekly injury report several times during the latter half of this season with injuries to both his Achilles tendon and his left shoulder.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career.

