CBS 2SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 2: NAME# of the Syracuse Orange drives to the basket against NAME# of the Louisville Cardinals during the game at the Carrier Dome on March 2, 2013 in Syracuse, New York. (credit: Nate Shron/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your […]
WCBS 880SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 2: NAME# of the Syracuse Orange drives to the basket against NAME# of the Louisville Cardinals during the game at the Carrier Dome on March 2, 2013 in Syracuse, New York. (credit: Nate Shron/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As […]
1010 WINSSYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 2: NAME# of the Syracuse Orange drives to the basket against NAME# of the Louisville Cardinals during the game at the Carrier Dome on March 2, 2013 in Syracuse, New York. (credit: Nate Shron/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. […]
WFANSYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 2: NAME# of the Syracuse Orange drives to the basket against NAME# of the Louisville Cardinals during the game at the Carrier Dome on March 2, 2013 in Syracuse, New York. (credit: Nate Shron/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station […]
WLNYSYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 2: NAME# of the Syracuse Orange drives to the basket against NAME# of the Louisville Cardinals during the game at the Carrier Dome on March 2, 2013 in Syracuse, New York. (credit: Nate Shron/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a […]
Filed Under:California, California Wildfires, Cats, mudslide, Pets

1010 WINS– When their home was destroyed by the deadly California mudslides, Woody and Lindsey Thompson weren’t sure they would see their furry feline, Koshka again.

26756535 1009070625898302 5751751614364946491 o [WATCH] Cat Rescued From California Mudslides Is Reunited With His Family

Santa Barbara County Services

The Thompsons, who lived in Montecito, had to be airlifted from their home after it was devastated by the mud that ravaged the area.

After being evacuated, the couple immediately alerted ASPCA that their cat Koshka was still at the home, but after days of searching, they began to lose hope.

Thankfully Koshka was finally found, covered in mud but alive, and was reunited with her adoring family.

 

See Also:

Watch Rescuers Save 1-Year-Old Dog Trapped in Frozen River

California Mudslide Devastates Church Except For Stained Glass and Crucifix

26910581 1009070409231657 5357340414391348849 o [WATCH] Cat Rescued From California Mudslides Is Reunited With His Family

Santa Barbara County Services

In a post on Facebook, Santa Barbara County Animal Services said, their teams “we consulted with a nearby fire team who was unable to see Koshka but could see her muddy paw prints which gave us hope… When Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window… They found Koshka with mud-caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

What an incredible reunion!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch