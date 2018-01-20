NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say tried to rape a woman in the stairwell of an apartment building in the Bronx.
Police say it happened Friday morning near Fox Street and Saint John Avenue.
Surveillance video shows the man investigators say walked up to the 45-year-old victim, flashed a handgun, exposed himself, then pushed her up against a wall.
The man took off in an unknown direction after the woman screamed.
The suspect is described as as a male, Black or Hispanic, dark complexion, approximately 35-years-old, 5’10” tall, weighing 200 Lbs., with a heavy build, brown eyes and a beard. He last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black sneakers, a hooded sweatshirt, a blue jacket and blue jeans.
No injuries were reported as the investigation continues.
