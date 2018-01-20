NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police believe the same man is behind three bank robberies in Brooklyn this month.
In the most recent incident on Wednesday, the suspect walked into the Chase bank on Bank Street around 12:10 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money, police said. The teller complied, and the man took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said the suspect also robbed the Dime Bank on Manhattan Avenue on January 9 and the Ponce De Leon Bank on Smith Street a week earlier on January 2.
He’s described as a black man, 30 to 40 years old and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and striped knit cap.
Police said they are also searching for a black woman in her 30s who was last seen wearing a dark puffy jacket and head scarf.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.