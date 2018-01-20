LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman’s dog saved her from a potentially dangerous situation.
Ronene Ando says her pit bull Ruby doesn’t bark very often but she wouldn’t stop Thursday night, carrying on for more than an hour.
Ando eventually followed Ruby to the basement of her Lakeview home, where she recently installed a propane heater. She smelled gas and shut it off right away.
“Dogs typically are pretty intuitive. I believe that breed is even more so with all the research that I’ve done, and I think that was it hands down,” she said. “Probably if it weren’t for Ruby, I can’t say what, I don’t know.”
Ruby is a trained therapy dog but does not have rescue training.
Ando said it was all instinct.