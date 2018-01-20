LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman’s dog saved her from a potentially dangerous situation.
Ronene Ando says her pit bull Ruby doesn’t bark very often but she wouldn’t stop Thursday night, carrying on for more than an hour.
Ando eventually followed Ruby to the basement of her Lakeview home, where she recently installed a propane heater. She smelled gas and shut it off right away.
“Dogs typically are pretty intuitive. I believe that breed is even more so with all the research that I’ve done, and I think that was it hands down,” she said. “Probably if it weren’t for Ruby, I can’t say what, I don’t know.”
Ruby is a trained therapy dog but does not have rescue training.
Ando said it was all instinct.
Although I hear these feel good stories about pits once in a while. I wouldn’t trust them as far as I could throw em’, sorry.
Sorta funny to hear this. So in New York the pit bulls smell gas andd save people, and here in central Virginia they kill their owner and frigging eat her.. Some good dog right/
That looks like an old propane stove….not a heater that was designed for indoor use. Instead of the alerting his owner this dog probably should have just run away because I can see a Darwin Award recipient in the making here….
Cool. Looking a little better on the Humans-Saved-by-Pit-bulls vs Humans-Slaughtered-by-Pit-Bulls ratio.
Statistically speaking, this breed remains #1 most likely to maim / kill
Hooray for Ruby! She should get a steak for her dinner……lol
I also agree with Rich Delaney….. a BIG NEVER inside a dwelling! Don’t have natural gas? Go
electric!! Much safer..
Please, NEVER install a propane heater inside a dwelling … Propane is denser than air. If a leak in a propane fuel system occurs, the gas will have a tendency to sink into any enclosed area and thus poses a risk of explosion and fire. The typical scenario is a leaking cylinder stored in a basement; the propane leak drifts across the floor to the pilot light on the furnace or water heater, and results in an explosion or fire. Very dangerous both to occupants and first responders. Please make and addendum to this segment if only as a public service,