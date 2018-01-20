CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Jersey City, Local TV, New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a driver who hit a 63-year-old woman in Jersey City and left her to die.

Theresa Florence was struck around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Grand Avenue near the intersection with Johnston Avenue.

Police say they are looking for a light or silver-colored, older model, four-door sedan.

Florence was subsequently hit by a second vehicle. That driver stayed on the scene.

She was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where she died about two hours later.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

