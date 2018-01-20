CBS 2Franklin Howard of the Syracuse Orange reacts with teammates late in the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 20, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge […]
WCBS 880Franklin Howard of the Syracuse Orange reacts with teammates late in the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 20, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most […]
1010 WINSFranklin Howard of the Syracuse Orange reacts with teammates late in the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 20, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the […]
WFANFranklin Howard of the Syracuse Orange reacts with teammates late in the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 20, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN […]
WLNYFranklin Howard of the Syracuse Orange reacts with teammates late in the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 20, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part […]
Filed Under:Afghanistan, Kabul, Local TV

KABUL, Afghanistan (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — A group of gunmen have launched an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, authorities told CBS News Saturday.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told CBS News that they believe four gunmen attacked the hotel around 9 p.m. local time.

More From CBS News

The kitchen and parts of the hotel were on fire, Rahimi told CBS News, and Afghan special forces have cleared the first floor. Rahimi did not provide details on casualties but said foreign and Afghan guests were inside the hotel during the attack.

An official told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that four attackers are “inside the building” and “shooting at guests.”

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, CBS News reported.

In 2011, an attack at the hotel left 21 people dead, including nine attackers.

A guest hiding in his hotel room told AFP he could hear the gunfire.

“I don’t know if the attackers are inside the hotel but I can hear gunfire from somewhere near the first floor,” he told the news agency. “We are hiding in our rooms. I beg the security forces to rescue us as soon as possible before they reach and kill us.”

CBS News’ Ahmad Mukhtar contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch