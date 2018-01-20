CBS News’ Ahmad Mukhtar contributed to this report.
KABUL, Afghanistan (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — A group of gunmen have launched an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, authorities told CBS News Saturday.
Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told CBS News that they believe four gunmen attacked the hotel around 9 p.m. local time.
The kitchen and parts of the hotel were on fire, Rahimi told CBS News, and Afghan special forces have cleared the first floor. Rahimi did not provide details on casualties but said foreign and Afghan guests were inside the hotel during the attack.
An official told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that four attackers are “inside the building” and “shooting at guests.”
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, CBS News reported.
In 2011, an attack at the hotel left 21 people dead, including nine attackers.
A guest hiding in his hotel room told AFP he could hear the gunfire.
“I don’t know if the attackers are inside the hotel but I can hear gunfire from somewhere near the first floor,” he told the news agency. “We are hiding in our rooms. I beg the security forces to rescue us as soon as possible before they reach and kill us.”