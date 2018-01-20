CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Lisa Rozner, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you could pick one age to stay at, what would it be?

Actress Betty White turned 96 this week, and says she’s “happy with her age.” But not everyone feels the same!

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner recently found out what the perfect age is, and what the secret to living long and healthy is.

Epidemiologist Dr. Jay Olshansky studies how to slow the biological process of aging, and says the age you prefer depends on what you value.

The average, he says, is 50-years-old.

“If you value your physical health, everyone will say early 20s, sometimes early 30s,” he said. “If you value your financial security, people will say sometime in your 50s, maybe 60s.”

For mental health, people typically go with their 60s all the way to their 80s.

Betty White says her secret to living long is vodka and hot dogs, but Dr. Olshansky says these aren’t probably why she’s living so long. It’s morso genetics.

“There’s no question it’s genetic,” he said. “There’s no ambiguity there. The question is precisely what is it in her genes that is allowing her to age at a slower pace biologically.”

Upper West Side resident Roberta Baldno shares a birthday with White, but she just turned 61. Her secret, she says, is spending a lot of time with friends and away from her phone.

Fort Lee resident Richard Faugno, 78, says his secret is a healthy dose of sausage, peppers, and pizza.

No matter what, Dr. Olshansky says there’s something everyone can do to slow down the aging process — old fashioned exercise.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch