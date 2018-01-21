NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man and woman they say are behind a string of bank robberies in Brooklyn.
Police say on January 9th, the male suspect approached a bank teller at Dime Bank in Greenpoint and passed a note demanding money.
Investigators believe the duo is also responsible for a similar robbery at Ponce de Leon Bank in Boerum Hill on January 2nd, and a Chase Bank last Wednesday in Downtown Brooklyn.
