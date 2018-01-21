NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday night for a suspect who punched a man in the face and knocked him out inside a Brooklyn supermarket.
The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. Saturday in the Ideal Food Basket store at 1410 St. John’s Pl. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, police said.
The suspect punched a 32-year-old man in the face following a quarrel and caused the victim to lose consciousness and fall to the floor, police said.
The victim suffered a fractured shoulder and cuts to his face, police said.
The assailant was described as a black male in his 30s, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, with glasses and his hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a dark colored coat, beige pants and brown shoes.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.