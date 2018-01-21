NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are likely more love songs to be written by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in the very near future.
The pop star popped the question to his girlfriend, sharing a photo of him and his new fiancee Cherry Seaborn on Instagram.
The “Perfect” singer wrote, “Got myself a fiance just before the new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”
The couple have known each other since high school, but the “Thinking Out Loud” singer said they didn’t start dating until he invited her to Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July party in 2015.