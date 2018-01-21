CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had 29 points and 10 assists, Julius Randle added 27 points and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 127-107 on Sunday for their sixth win in eight games.

Kyle Kuzma added 15 points for the Lakers (17-29), who continued their midseason surge of solid play. Rookie point guard Alex Caruso set career highs with nine points and eight assists, making the most of extensive playing time in the absence of injured Lonzo Ball.

Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Michael Beasley scored 17 points apiece for the Knicks, who have lost 12 of 16. New York slipped to 2-2 on its seven-game trip.

Despite a solid shooting game, the Knicks couldn’t keep up down the stretch with the Lakers, whose up-tempo offense flowed throughout their highest-scoring game in two weeks.

Ball missed his fourth consecutive game with a sore left knee, and Lakers coach Luke Walton said the rookie point guard might miss several more games.

But Clarkson followed up his 33-point performance Friday against Indiana with another high-energy effort. The veteran guard hit 12 of his 19 shots and added six rebounds.

Los Angeles took the lead late in the third quarter and pulled away down the stretch, scoring 10 consecutive points in a rally led by Clarkson and Randle. The Lakers finished the game on a 17-4 run.

Porzingis played only 10 minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, but the Knicks kept it close by hitting 59 percent of their shots. Clarkson had another strong half in his recent run of excellent play, scoring 14 points.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Porzingis drew a technical foul with 8:04 to play for vociferously protesting a foul call against teammate Ron Baker. The ensuing three-point play put the Lakers up by 11. … Courtney Lee added 16 points.

Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also missed his second straight game with a right heel injury. … Kuzma jammed his right middle finger during the second quarter, but iced it and continued playing. … Brandon Ingram played through a mild left ankle sprain after the team determined he was healthy at game time. He managed 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Lakers: Host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch