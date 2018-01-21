NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Trying to stay warm this winter? How about a nice bowl of Peter’s Clam Bar‘s famous clam chowder?
Owner Butch Yamali and Executive Chef Christopher Seidl stopped by to show us how to make it.
Place medium 6-8 quart soup pot on high heat
Add 4 tbsp vegetable oil, 3 cups celery, 3 cups onion, 3 cups carrots
Sauté until onions are translucent
Add 1 can crushed tomatoes
Add 6 cups Clam stock
Bring to a boil
Add 3 cups diced Idaho potatoes
Reduce to simmer
Season with salt & pepper
Cook until potatoes are tender
Add 5 cups chopped clams and juice
Bring to a boil
Add secret ingredient
Remove from heat