SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Bohemia, Long Island man was arrested Sunday and charged with robbing a bank in Smithtown.
Suffolk County police said at 10:57 a.m. Sunday, John Scrofani Jr. entered a TD Bank at 714 Route 347 in Smithtown and presented a note to a teller demanding cash.
The teller complied and Scrofani ran off, police said.
Fourth Precinct officers responded and found Scrofani in a vehicle on Route 347 and Brooksite Drive, police said.
Scrofani was charged with third-degree robbery and will be arraigned on Monday at Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.