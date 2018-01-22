Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
There’s a chance of light rain and drizzle into the afternoon, so keep the umbrella handy. And we’ll find ourselves under the influence of an unseasonably warm air mass, so temps will be running above normal again.
The bulk of the evening should stay dry, but it looks to turn wet again towards dawn. Temps aren’t expected to fall off much either: just the mid 40s or so.
Showers and even an isolated t-storm will sweep through tomorrow. The other side to the story will be the temps as they soar well into the 50s with even 60° is in reach across our southwest suburbs!
As for Wednesday, expect colder and breezy conditions with wind chills stuck in the 30s all day. The good news is, the sun makes a comeback!