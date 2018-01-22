By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s gonna be a rather gloomy start to the workweek as the area will be socked in with clouds, drizzle, and areas of fog. It will be much cooler than the spring-like weekend, as temps will only reach the mid 40s in NYC. Spots south of the City could hit the mid 50s.
Expect some on and off showers today but the better bet will be tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Temps will spike ahead of that front, all the way into the upper 50s… some spots touching 60! It looks like a round of very heavy rain moves through during the lunchtime period with some thunder possible. Overall, it’ll be a soggy day so make sure you have the rain gear ready.
Wednesday will be a dry and bright day with plentiful sun, but it will be colder & blustery with highs struggling to reach 40…so a reminder that we are still in Winter!
Have a great day!