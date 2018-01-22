Hooray for NYC Restaurant Week! From Jan. 22 to Feb. 9, New Yorkers can take advantage of three-course $29 brunch and lunch menus as well as $42 dinner menus at some of the city’s best restaurants. Here are ten not to be missed.

The Stanton Social

99 Stanton St.

New York, NY 10002

212-995-0099

thestantonsocial.com

Who can say no to Chef Chris Santos’ mouthwatering Potato & Goat Cheese Pierogies? Luckily they are on the NYC Restaurant Week menu over at The Stanton Social. These along with a Heart Beet Salad, Crispy Hard Shell Fish Tacos, and Crispy Barrio-Style Chicken Taquitos are the appetizer options while the main courses also don’t disappoint. Nosh on Flatbread BLT, Brussels Sprout Ravioli, Spiced Sesame Salmon, or Chicken n’ Waffles. Finally, it wouldn’t be a full meal without dessert. Dive into a Chocolate Panna Cotta or opt for something fluffy like LES Doughnuts with caramel, chocolate and berry dipping sauces. Or do as the Irish do and order up the Guinness Toffee Cake with Bailey’s ice cream.

Fifty

50 Commerce St.

New York, NY 10014

212-524-4104

fiftyrestaurantnyc.com

Chef Luis Jaramillo brings his Ecuadorian roots to the West Village over at Fifty on Commerce Street. Sit down and get ready for a bold meal that includes everything from Potato Soup with caviar to Shrimp & Calamari Black Rice. Start out with a warm Shrimp “Encocao” (coconut milk-ginger broth and quinoa pilaf) before moving on to heartier dishes like Swordfish a la Plancha or Grilled Skirt Steak with French lentil “menestra” and pickled red onion. Dessert options include Carrot Cake with walnuts and whipped sour cream or Chocolate Cake with whipped cream and candied peanuts.

Ai Fiori

400 5th Ave. 2nd Level

New York, NY 10018

212-613-8660

aifiorinyc.com

Take a long lunch break and grab a seat at Ai Fiori. This $29 three-course menu includes starters like Insalata with pickled vegetables and manchego cheese, Zuppa di Zuca (butternut squash soup), and Fegatini di Pollo (chicken liver mousse). Fill up on Tagliatelle Carbonara with pancetta and arugula or the Risotto with black truffles and butter parmigiana. There’s also Atlantic Salmon with roasted beets in a beurre blanc and a lovely Strip Loin in a bordelaise sauce. Finally, satisfy your sweet tooth with a decadent Cioccolato – chocolate opera cake, caramel, and white espresso gelato – or a Budino al Limone – cinnamon sabayon, speculoos, and olive oil gelato. With a lineup like this, you definitely won’t be hungry again until dinner.

Legasea at Moxy Times Square

485 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-268-1888

moxy-hotels.marriott.com

Now’s the time to try fan favorite bites over at Legasea, the chic seafood brasserie located within hotel hotspot Moxy Times Square. Stop in for Sunday dinner starting at 5 p.m. and indulge in a three-course meal for just $42. Make sure to try their Spicy Crab Beignets, scrumptious little bites of creamy crab-filled fried dough that’s paired with Chipotle crème fraiche and butter powder. Yep, we said butter powder. Move on to something more substantial like the Wild Branzino or Three Piece Fried Chicken with Buttermilk Biscuit before tackling the dessert options. A Yogurt Panna Cotta with Winter Citrus, Baked Alaska, and a Legasea Sundae await. Does it get any sweeter than this?

High Street on Hudson

637 Hudson St.

New York, NY 10014

917-388-3944

highstreetonhudson.com

High Street on Hudson is serving up lunch and dinner specials throughout NYC Restaurant Week. Executive Chef Sean McPaul is serving up delicious lunch dishes like Duck Leg Salad with Tuscan kale, potato hash and poached farm egg, Pastrami-cured Salmon Tartine with avocado, and Steak Frites. Dinner features a sophisticated riff on Fish n Chips – fluke crudo that diner scoop up with beer-battered potato chips. Guests should also try out Chef Mc Paul’s Beef & Broccoli, which pays homage to his mother’s broccoli casserole with medium-red skirt steak on a pillow of whipped broccoli, béchamel, cheddar, and black garlic. The best part? Duck fat-cooked potatoes top off this decadent dish.

Left Bank

117 Perry St.

New York, NY

212-727-1170

www.leftbanknewyork.com

Take advantage of the brunch menu over at Left Bank during NYC Restaurant Week. For $29, diners can sip on a mimosa, bloody Mary, sangria, or coffee along with a first course option of Sunchoke and Onion Soup or Steel Cut Oates & Fresh Berries. Their brunch main course options include Brioche French Toast with prune butter, Green Vegetable Stew with soft boiled egg, Scrambled Egg and Cheese Sandwich, Babushka’s Cheese Omelet, and Tuna Niciose. Add on a side of sausage, thick cut bacon, parm fries, or potato latkes for an extra $9. Hurry up and book your table because this deal ends on Feb. 9. They’re also open for dinner during Restaurant Week so make sure to check out their website for more menu details.

Le Coq Rico

30 E. 20th St.

New York, NY 10003

212-267-7426

www.lecoqriconyc.com

Stop into Le Coq Rico during NYC Restaurant Week and enjoy their lunch pre-fix menu for just $29 (usually $38). You can even try out their debut dish, a Butternut and Citrus Soup with fresh cow cheese from Betty Acres Farm. Main course options include Brune Landaise (Chicken Quarter with Salad), Signature Caesar with fried chicken meatballs, and Plat du Jour featuring favorites like Coq Au Vin and the Poultry Burger. Make sure you leave room for dessert because their famous L’lle Flottante is on this special menu: Soft Meringue with red praline & crème anglaise. Voila!

Burke & Wills

226 W. 79th St.

New York, NY

646-823-9251

www.burkeandwillsny.com

Enjoy a delicious dinner along with an Australian wine pairing over at Burke & Wills during NYC Restaurant Week. For an extra $65, you can sip on a variety of wines like the Dandelion Riesling, Yalumba Viognier, and Airlie Bank Cabernet Merlot. Cheese lovers can start out with their Stracciatella Cheese with chimichurri, chard bread, and sea salt along with a glass of Best’s Pinot Noir. Follow that up with a Kangaroo Burger piled high with arugula, pickled onions, and tomato jam (served with triple-fried chips) paired with a Pintupi 9 Cab-Shiraz, and finish it all off with some Roasted Stone Fruit (with coconut yogurt and thyme) and a glass of Campbell’s Muscat. After discovering this enticing Australian-inspired menu, you’ll want to come back to test out the rest of the wines.

Bedford & Co

118 E. 40th St.

New York, NY

212-634-4040

www.bedfordandco.com

Bedford & Co is celebrating NYC Restaurant Week all day long. Soak up that hangover at brunch ($29) by feasting on their Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Waffles with maple hot sauce or stop in for lunch ($42) and enjoy the Burata with kamoch squash, pumpkin seed salsa verde, and grilled bread. Finally, dinner ($42) highlights include Slow Roasted pork with honeycrisp apple, charred cabbage, and pickled mustard seeds. And who can say no to a Rye Brownie with sea salt, candied walnuts, luxardo cherries, and vanilla gelato?

Tavern62 by David Burke

135 E. 62nd St.

New York, NY 10065

212-988-9021

tavern62.com

Enjoy a quintessential NYC dining experience over at Tavern62 by David Burke. Located in a stately Upper East Side townhouse, this restaurant is ideal for the adventurous eater looking for a playful menu. Try Chef Burke’s Peking Pork Shank (his ode to Peking Duck), which comes with lap Cheong fried rice and plum sauce or indulge in his Roasted Duck with Duck & Foie Gras Pie (and sweet potato vanilla puree to boot). Other highlighted dishes include Black Spaghetti with Lobster, Shrimp, and Calamari as well as his Octopus-Chorizo Kebabs in a glazed chili oil. Feel like a kid again by ordering the Cheesecake Lollipop Tree for Two or get swept away to Italy with a lovely Chocolate Panna Cotta. You can’t go wrong either way.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.