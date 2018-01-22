1010 WINS — Welcome to Bellevue, a small town with big secrets.
One of the stars of the show, Oscar-winning actress and True Blood star Anna Paquin, stopped by 1010 WINS to discuss the eight-episode, one-hour series which premieres on WGN America Tuesday, Jan. 23.
Bellevue focuses on a young teen who has gone missing and features Paquin as Detective Annie Ryder, who’s trying to balance the investigation with her personal life.
“She is a rather unconventional, pretty badass slightly reckless but very effective cop,” Paquin said. “Her dad had been the chief of police years ago and had committed suicide when she was a small child because he basically couldn’t solve this one murder case that basically drove him insane. And when we pick up with in the current time a young transgender teen has just gone missing in town where I’m a cop and where his sort of protegé is now the chief of police and it sort of seems as the story progresses that there seems to be some connection between this unsolved murder from years and years ago and the disappearance of the missing teenager.”
Paquin says while the show tackles broader issues like religion, politics and gender identity, at its core, Bellevue plays more as a human drama.
“You can run from your past, you can hide from your past, but eventually it informs who you are currently,” Paquin said.
Tune in to WGN America tomorrow night to see more of Paquin and Bellevue.