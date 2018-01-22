CLOSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Closter, New Jersey were searching Monday night for someone who stole $500 worth of Tide laundry detergent from a local store.
The suspect stole the bottles of Tide from the Stop and Shop on Demarest Avenue in Closter, police said.
Surveillance images show the suspect pushing a cart full of bottles of Tide.
Police believe the suspect may be connected with other shoplifting incidents throughout Bergen County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Closter Detective Bureau at (201) 768-7144.