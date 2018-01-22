NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Over 30 people were hurt following a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.
The blaze broke out around 11:50 p.m. Sunday inside a four-story complex at 97 Euclid Ave. in Cypress Hills.
“There was smoke in the kitchen and there was smoke in the hallway,” Providence Morales, who lives on the second floor, said. “I grabbed my jacket, I grabbed my purse and I headed out the door but I couldn’t see so a neighbor came up and brought me down the stairs.”
Neighbors were told a battery pack in a wheelchair on the first-floor apartment exploded, sparking the fire, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.
A total of 32 people were hurt, including some firefighters who suffered cuts and bruises.
Three people who suffered smoke inhalation remain hospitalized in serious but stable condition.