NEW YORK (WFAN) — Many football fans might have had questions about Tom Brady’s hand entering Sunday’s AFC championship game, but Patriots safety Devin McCourty wasn’t too concerned.

“It was obviously a weird thing that happened, to see him get hurt in practice,” the former Rutgers star told WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” on Monday. “But once he came back out there on Thursday and Friday and was at practice, any conversation you had with him, he said, ‘I’ll be ready to go.’ He’s just not the guy you doubt. I think it’s crazy for me to lose sleep over if Tom Brady’s going to be ready to play in a game.”

Not only did Brady play Sunday, he led the Patriots back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20.

What was behind the momentum swing?

“We knew it was a team that once they got a lead that they would really lean on the run game, and I thought our front seven played really well in the second half trying to stop the run and not allowing them to just drown out the clock and just run and keep our offense off the field,” said McCourty, who also credited New England’s run game with playing better in the second half.

The Patriots will now face the Eagles on Feb. 4 in Super Bowl LII.

McCourty said Philadelphia, which torched the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC championship game, will provide quite a challenge for the Patriots’ defense.

“Honestly, from a just quick glance, an explosive offense — running game, passing game,” he said. “They were obviously able to get some throws down the field and make some big plays. We’re going to have our hands full. Minnesota’s a very good defense, so they were doing something right.”

