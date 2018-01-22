CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flames ripped through the top floor of an apartment building in the Bronx, injuring three firefighters and displacing dozens of tenants Monday evening.

Authorities say it was food on a stove and a possible electrical fire on the fifth floor of the building that contributed to the fast moving flames which broke out just after 8 p.m. in the Mott Haven section.

More than 30 adults and 16 kids live in the building and were evacuated. Many say they feel lucky they were able to save their beloved dogs.

Now, they’re unsure what kind of damage they’ll be returning home to when they’re allowed to go back inside.

“I was nervous, very nervous,” displaced resident Jaime Brathwaite told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. “I just wanted to get out. It’s been two hours and it’s like, are they gonna let us back in or are we going to have to go to a shelter or something?”

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries in the blaze. Residents won’t be allowed back in the building until at least Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is assisting all those who were displaced.

