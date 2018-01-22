EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants could have their new head coach in place as early as Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Big Blue and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur are expected to meet Tuesday and could finalize a deal that would make him the franchise’s 18th head coach.

Shurmur has reportedly been the Giants’ pick for the past week, but league rules prevented the team from negotiating with him until after the Vikings’ season had concluded. Minnesota lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-7 on Sunday in the NFC championship game.

Shurmur declined to discuss the Giants job after the game.

“It’s probably another time and place for that,” Shurmur said. “Just get through this. It’s disappointing to lose this way. We’ve had such a great season. It’s always like it just comes to a halt, and I think that’s the way we feel right now.”

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, however, gave Shurmur a glowing endorsement Sunday.

“He’s one of the best coaches I ever played for,” he said. “They’re getting a really special coach, and as good of a coach he is, he’s an even better human being. If he is going there, we’ll miss him.

“His philosophy, if you would, was always, ‘Let’s find out what we do well and do it more often.’ I love that man.”

Shurmur, 52, has been the Vikings’ offensive coordinator the past 1½ seasons. With third-string quarterback Case Keenum under center for 14 games this season, the Vikings went 13-3 and had the NFL’s 11th-ranked offense. Minnesota also lost promising rookie running back Dalvin Cook to a torn ACL early in the season.

Shurmur was the Cleveland Browns’ head coach from 2011-12, going 9-23.His background also includes serving as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles and St. Louis Rams.

While Shurmur does not officially have the job yet, there already have been reports about which assistant coaches he might target for his staff. ESPN reported Sunday that recently fired Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio has emerged as the front-runner for defensive coordinator.

Del Rio, 54, has extensive experience. In addition to also serving as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach for nine years, he has been the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos. In four seasons as a defensive coordinator, he has led top-five units three times.

Thomas McGaughey, most recently the Panthers’ special teams coordinator, is expected to be hired for the same role with the Giants, according to The Charlotte Observer and The Sporting News.