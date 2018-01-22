CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Federal Funding, government shutdown, Local TV, Talkers, Washington DC

NEW YORK (CBS Local) — As Americans start a new work week in the middle of the first government shutdown since 2013, one website has ranked which states will be hit the hardest by the freeze in federal funding.

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state of New York would pick up the tab to keep the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island open, other services and landmarks around the nation will feel the impact in various ways.

According to a new survey by personal finance website WalletHub, the nation’s capital is also ground zero for the shutdown’s impact on everyday Americans. Washington, D.C. ranked the highest among affected states with a WalletHub score of 70.42, just edging out neighboring states Maryland (70.41), and Virginia (67.67).

“States depend on the federal government for a great deal, from employment to key benefits. WalletHub identified six basic metrics that speak to how people across the country will be affected by the absence of government services,” the website’s research team wrote in their release.

The survey scored each state’s share of federal jobs, money tied to federal contracts, number of children on the government’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), access to national parks, amount of small business loans, and overall real estate value. The District of Columbia tied with Maryland for the highest amounts of federal jobs and federal contracts however, DC also scored the lowest in terms of real estate value.

WalletHub found some states that will likely make their way through the shutdown with little disruption, like Minnesota, which was ranked the “least affected state” and also has the lowest percentage of children on CHIP. Michigan and Ohio also finished in the bottom five of affected states.

California, ninth on WalletHub’s shutdown list, was found to have the highest percentage of children on CHIP in America. While Democrats and Republicans battle to work out a deal to fund the government into February, the website found that the shutdown’s financial impact on “red” and “blue” states was nearly the same.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch