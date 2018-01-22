NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – A medical emergency brought two of Mount Sinai Health System’s top doctors together in a heartbeat.
Dr. Jonathan Winston and Dr. John Puskas recently stopped by the WCBS 880 studios and sat down with GutwiZdom’s Deidre Koppelman and Jon “JG” Gassman, as part of the Every Heart Matters live event.
Their story will leave you with some ‘wiZdoms’ for heart health and move your soul at the same time.
GutwiZdom — a show about life, business and succeeding in both – airs on WCBS Newsradio 880 every Saturday at 7 p.m. You can also catch up on past episodes by clicking here.